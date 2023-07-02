Theta Fuel One Day Volume Reaches $3.58 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $233.55 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00042559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,194,064,422 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

