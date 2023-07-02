The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$93.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CSFB upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE:TD opened at C$82.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$76.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Free Report ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.06 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$12.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.29 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 30.33%. Research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.3646813 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

