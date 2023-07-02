The RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:XBIL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

The RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:XBIL – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2187 per share on Thursday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of XBIL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.17. 85,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,721. RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08.
About RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
