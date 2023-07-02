The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for 1.2% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $45.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

