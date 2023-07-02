The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.89. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,184,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,471,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,409 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 43,431 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

