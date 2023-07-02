The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s 6th Largest Position

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Hershey comprises approximately 2.8% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Hershey Trading Up 0.4 %

HSY opened at $249.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,066,119 shares in the company, valued at $538,079,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,066,119 shares in the company, valued at $538,079,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,349,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,083 shares of company stock worth $77,324,837 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

