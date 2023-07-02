The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2023

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELFree Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.05% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $48,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after buying an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after buying an additional 864,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Argus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a "maintains" rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $263.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $196.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.05 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

