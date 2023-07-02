The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s 7th Largest Position

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 39,542 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises about 6.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned 0.05% of The Cigna Group worth $38,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.86.

CI stock opened at $280.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.49.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

