The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CGABL opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.62. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $20.98.

