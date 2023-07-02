The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.06 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Shares of BNS opened at C$66.28 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.19 and a 1-year high of C$81.98. The stock has a market cap of C$79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.80.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C($0.09). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of C$7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.2075893 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.89.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

