TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Up 100.8% in June

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the May 31st total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,826,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,050,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 221,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 158,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,674. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $6.73.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,343.04% and a negative return on equity of 149.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

