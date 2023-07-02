Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $261.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.06. The stock has a market cap of $829.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,772 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.01.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

