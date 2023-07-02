Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Down 56.1% in June

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,456,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,451,000 after acquiring an additional 122,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 193,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 190,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EMF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. 6,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,755. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $13.19.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

