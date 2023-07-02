TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Bank of America

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNX. Barclays reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra reissued a hold rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barrington Research cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.20.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average is $95.60. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,736,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,736,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after buying an additional 288,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after buying an additional 199,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after buying an additional 84,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,237,000 after buying an additional 48,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

