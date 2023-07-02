Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Cut to C$2.40

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Free Report) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $412.44 million, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.96. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Free Report ) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,334,070 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Taseko Mines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 104,814 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 14.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.