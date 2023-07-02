Symbol (XYM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $501,339.27

Symbol (XYM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Symbol has a total market cap of $167.26 million and approximately $501,339.27 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Symbol has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Symbol

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,225,284,623 coins and its circulating supply is 5,789,219,963 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

