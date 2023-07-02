Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SZLMY opened at $28.28 on Friday. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Swiss Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.9884 dividend. This is a positive change from Swiss Life’s previous dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Swiss Life’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Further Reading

