Swipe Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $113.30 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001228 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $213.32 million and approximately $113.30 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 569,653,288 coins and its circulating supply is 569,657,284 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

