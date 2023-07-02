Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVCP remained flat at $10.33 during trading on Friday. 1,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,277. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Swiftmerge Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 488.9% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 405,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 336,558 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 483.9% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,073,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 889,832 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,845,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 87.3% in the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 174,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

