Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $35.13 million and $639,389.28 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,632,512,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,333,840,239 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

