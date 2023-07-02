SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Tops $0.68 on Exchanges

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002235 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $157.20 million and approximately $19.64 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.
SushiSwap Token Profile
SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,243,417 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,661,679 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.
SushiSwap Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
