Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 1.7 %

SDPI opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $35.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.12. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 31.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

