Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the May 31st total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNW. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sunworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Sunworks by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunworks by 9.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 829,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,409. Sunworks has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53.

Sunworks ( NASDAQ:SUNW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunworks will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Sunworks from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sunworks in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the commercial, agricultural, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It is also involved in the design, arrange financing, integrate, install, and manage systems ranging for residential homeowners, and commercial and public works projects.

