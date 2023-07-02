Substratum (SUB) Price Up 19.2% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $172,479.92 and $11.43 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00020482 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014469 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,483.10 or 1.00017768 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036546 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

