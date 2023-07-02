Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Up 165.9% in June

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 165.9% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Straumann in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Shares of SAUHY stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. Straumann has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

