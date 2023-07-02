Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 0.6% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Stratis has a market capitalization of $69.79 million and $8.38 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,913.60 or 0.06281636 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00030862 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013539 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,735,141 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

