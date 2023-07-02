Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.49

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $73.43 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,920.46 or 0.06282427 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031142 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,715,665 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

