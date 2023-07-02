Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $281,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

EFA stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

