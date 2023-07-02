Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 28,134 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,134 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.6% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,305,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42,010,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after acquiring an additional 88,556 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

