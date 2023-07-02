Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 1,338,958 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 98.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338,958 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz comprises about 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.4 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

