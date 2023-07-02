Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 176,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $142.10 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

