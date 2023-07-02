Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,482 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,443,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE T opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

About AT&T



AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.



