Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,808 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Virgin Galactic worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $8.56.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 107.33% and a negative net margin of 23,751.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 296.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

