Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 513.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 46,911 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,847 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $52.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

