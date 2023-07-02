Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,266 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 4.5% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $24,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $29.90 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.