Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 67.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,295 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 674,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,344,000 after acquiring an additional 124,627 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,169,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,580,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $55.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

