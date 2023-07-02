Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Buys 105,342 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4,168.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,342 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

VGT stock opened at $442.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $447.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.