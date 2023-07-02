Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SSYS. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Stratasys Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Stratasys by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Stratasys by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile



Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

