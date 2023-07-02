STP Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $76.66 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, STP has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. STP has a market cap of $76.66 million and $2.12 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020704 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,594.57 or 1.00023017 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03834886 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,907,377.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

