Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. 76,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

