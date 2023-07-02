Stone Point Wealth LLC Purchases 3,863 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.10. 1,560,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.60 and a 200 day moving average of $139.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The company has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

