Stone Point Wealth LLC Purchases 20,642 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 408,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,071,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,393. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.251 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

