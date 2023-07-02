Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.19. 431,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,833. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

