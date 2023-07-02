Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.69. 5,612,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,018,436. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

