Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Stone Point Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 46,911 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000.

SPLG traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,121. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

