Stone Point Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,571 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 93.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,819. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
