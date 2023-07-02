Stone Point Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,571 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 93.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,819. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Argus decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,360.50.

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.