Stone Point Wealth LLC Buys 2,116 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after buying an additional 9,259,499 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after buying an additional 6,159,172 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after buying an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

