Stone Point Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,425,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average is $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

