Stone Point Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 100.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 28,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIOV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,686. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.39.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.