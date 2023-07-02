Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 3,269 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,275 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $180,782,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after buying an additional 1,103,582 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,364,000 after buying an additional 839,653 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.81. 233,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,199. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $56.22.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

